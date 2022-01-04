Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people have been injured in an industrial accident in Americus.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant, the accident happened at a boat manufacturing plant on Swett Avenue in Americus around 5 p.m.

A heavy piece of boating equipment they were attempting to unload slid and fell on three workers leaving them injured

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post that several emergency vehicles were on scene.

EMS was able to rescue all three workers, but two were life flighted to a nearby hospital. The third was treated on the scene.

There has been an industrial accident at international RV located at the end of Swett Avenue with multiple injuries. That is the reason for so many emergency vehicles earlier.

Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

There is no word on the current condition of the victims.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance

Latest News

Columbus Police Department to host recruitment fair
How to keep pets safe during cold weather
How to keep pets safe during cold weather
Micah Messer to be placed on ballot in May primary for District 38
Micah Messer enters republican primary, to be placed on ballot in May for District 38
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints