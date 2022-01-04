Business Break
Lagrange man charged with aggravated assault after strangling girlfriend on New Year’s Eve

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars following a domestic dispute on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, around 10:20 a.m., LaGrange police responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, Mona Viliamu, who said she had been choked by her boyfriend.

Viliamu then identified the suspect as Tracheous Blackmon. LaGrange police conducted an initial investigation which revealed that Blackmon and Viliamu were involved in an intimate relationship and also shared a child together.

The suspect and victim had gotten into a verbal argument and during the argument Blackmon strangled Viliamu with an electrical cord.

Blackmon was located hiding in the attic space of the residence. Blackmon was arrested and later transported to the Troup County Jail for aggravated assault FVA.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

