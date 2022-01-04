Business Break
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints

LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints(AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department conducted several traffic safety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve. LaGrange police also patrolled the roads for impaired drivers and other infractions during the holiday.

As a result of several traffic safety checkpoints held by LaGrange police on New Year’s Eve, the following violations were apprehended: 1 open container, 2 DUIs, 6 unlicensed drivers, 1 expired license, 3 suspended license, 1 controlled substance, 1 allowing another to violate state law, 1 no insurance, 1 fleeing and attempting elude, 1 reckless driving and 1 child restraint violation.

If there are any questions regarding LaGrange police traffic enforcement, please contact 706-883-2642.

