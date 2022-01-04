LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department conducted several traffic safety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve. LaGrange police also patrolled the roads for impaired drivers and other infractions during the holiday.

As a result of several traffic safety checkpoints held by LaGrange police on New Year’s Eve, the following violations were apprehended: 1 open container, 2 DUIs, 6 unlicensed drivers, 1 expired license, 3 suspended license, 1 controlled substance, 1 allowing another to violate state law, 1 no insurance, 1 fleeing and attempting elude, 1 reckless driving and 1 child restraint violation.

If there are any questions regarding LaGrange police traffic enforcement, please contact 706-883-2642.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.