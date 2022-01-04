Business Break
Micah Messer enters republican primary, to be placed on ballot in May for District 38

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Micah Messer filed qualification paperwork with the Alabama GOP office to be placed on the May primary ballot.

Messer is a conservative state house candidate, former Alabama Army National Guard Officer, and former police officer.

“It is an honor to submit my qualification paperwork with the Alabama GOP office,” said Messer. “The people of District 38 are ready for a true Republican candidate, not a Republican in name only.”

Messer is no stranger to District 38 - as he has been a resident in the district for over 5 years. Messer began his campaign in May 2021.

“Running for office is not something you do lightly or jump into without deep thought and prayer,” said Messer. “Being a representative should be done with the idea of serving the people of the district you represent, not how it might better your own life or pocketbook. I decided to run because the people of District 38 deserve better representation.”

Messer believes the district needs fewer taxes, better education and more freedom.

Click HERE to learn more on Messer’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

