Roundabout opens at intersection of Cox, Wire Roads in Auburn



By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A roundabout has opened at the intersection of Cox and Wire Roads in Auburn.

The project has been under construction for several months.

Auburn city officials say drivers should expect temporary delays over the next few weeks as crews put the finishing touches on intersection improvements.

The city has offered drivers the following tips on using the roundabout:

  • Slow down when approaching a roundabout
  • Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists
  • Yield to circulating traffic when entering
  • Use turn signal to indicate intent to exit

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area as work continues and as travelers adjust to the new traffic pattern.

