Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunny Through Midday, Cool with More Afternoon Clouds

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a frosty cold start, abundant sunshine will rebound the temperatures a decent amount this afternoon. It will still be cool. Expect some clouds by mid to late afternoon. We’ll have a high around 55 degrees. Partly cloudy tonight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Comfortably cool in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Our next cold front pushes through late in the day Thursday. That will give us more clouds than sun and scattered showers after 3 PM. Highs will be in the low to possibly mid 60s. We’ll be back in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Thursday morning thanks to a colder, drier air mass. After a sunny but cold Friday, we see temperatures moderate Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Another system will likely give us some rain and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud

Latest News

Sunny skies this morning will cloud up a bit this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Colder Temperatures Settling In
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Much Colder for Monday!