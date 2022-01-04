Sunny Through Midday, Cool with More Afternoon Clouds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a frosty cold start, abundant sunshine will rebound the temperatures a decent amount this afternoon. It will still be cool. Expect some clouds by mid to late afternoon. We’ll have a high around 55 degrees. Partly cloudy tonight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Comfortably cool in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Our next cold front pushes through late in the day Thursday. That will give us more clouds than sun and scattered showers after 3 PM. Highs will be in the low to possibly mid 60s. We’ll be back in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Thursday morning thanks to a colder, drier air mass. After a sunny but cold Friday, we see temperatures moderate Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Another system will likely give us some rain and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.