Talbot County Sheriff’s Office providing car seats to financially eligible families

(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.

The sheriff’s office will use the funds to provide car seats to financially eligible families in Talbot County. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, helping to ensure Georgia children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.

“It’s our responsibility to keep our safe,” said Sgt. Riggins. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”

Since 2007, officials say this grant has prevented serious injury or death and saved over 425 Georgia children who were involved in crashes.

Talbot County authorities will also offer car seat inspections in addition to educating parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

