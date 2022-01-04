Up & Down Temperatures Ahead This Week & Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will enjoy a quiet day on Wednesday with temperatures back in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with a partly cloudy sky. For Thursday, the next storm system will arrive, bringing a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. No storms are expected this time around, and a big shot of colder air will follow, dropping lows in the 20s and 30s early Friday and Saturday mornings, and keeping highs in the 40s for many on Friday. The colder temperatures will be short-lived, however, as we will be back to near 60s on Saturday and in the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. Rain chances will be on the increase again Sunday into Monday with our next storm system. We’ll keep our eye out if we have any rumbles of thunder, but severe weather isn’t anticipated. Another shot of colder air is due in here for next week after the rain moves out.

