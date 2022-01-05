Business Break
Animal Ark offers safety tips for keeping dogs secure during winter months



By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While it’s not uncommon for your dogs to escape or run loose, it can be very dangerous for all parties involved.

Columbus has seen it’s fair share of animal attacks and animals injured by vehicles.

Paige Shields, Director of Animal Enrichment at Animal Ark, says these type incidents occur because often times the animals are afraid, which could cause them to attack people or run into traffic and get hit.

With the weather being cooler she says dogs that are outside roam off to find warmer places, so according to Shields one way to keep your pets secure during the winter is to make sure they have a warm place to stay.

Shields also says if you walk your dog often they will be less prone to running away.

