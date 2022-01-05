Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn mayor postpones 2040 initiative due to COVID-19 uncertainty, upcoming election

Auburn 2040
Auburn 2040(City of Auburn)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Auburn announced at a city council meeting Tuesday night that a community-wide planning initiative is being postponed.

Mayor Ron Anders says the 2040 initiative will be postponed until late 2022 or early 2023 due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the upcoming municipal election.

“It’s with great disappointment that we make this announcement,” Anders said of the delay.

The 2040 planning initiative kicked off in February of 2021 but was halted in August due to a rise in COVID cases.

Also at the Tuesday night city council meeting, several residents voiced their concern for the new redistricting plan. No action was taken at the meeting and the board voted to move the redistricting discussion to the next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out

Latest News

Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Demand increasing for COVID-19 testing in the Chattahoochee Valley
Demand increasing for COVID-19 testing in the Chattahoochee Valley
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say