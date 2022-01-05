Business Break
Columbus among most affordable places to live with good weather, study says

((Source: VisitColumbusGA))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forbes magazine has released its list of the most affordable places to live in America with good weather and the Fountain City ranks among the top!

The study by PropertyShark looked at U.S. cities with more than 150,000 residents and analyzed the cost of housing and the quality of the climate.

Columbus, the only Georgia city to make the list, came in at #3.

“Americans looking for both mild climates and affordable homes will mostly find options in the humid, subtropical regions of the South and the Southeast,” PropertyShark’s Irina Lupa told Forbes.

The top spot went to Charlotte, North Carolina and Birmingham, Alabama rounded out the list at #15.

To see all other cities on the list, click here.

