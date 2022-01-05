Business Break
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has obtained warrants for a suspect in fatal shooting that happening back in October of last year.

On October 12, Columbus police responded to 47th Street and 12th Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Lorendo Vasquez-Lopez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services transported Vasquez-Lopez to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased by an Emergency Room doctor. The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

On January 4, probable cause was established and a murder warrant and two aggravated assault warrants were obtained for 40-year-old Mikita Leonard.

Columbus police say although warrants have been obtained, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

