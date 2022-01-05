Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU announces updated COVID-19 guidelines

CSU continues mask mandate after city suspends ordinance
CSU continues mask mandate after city suspends ordinance
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) has updated their COVID-19 guidelines.

If you get positive COVID results, the CSU COVID Response Team recommends isolation for five days regardless of vaccination status. If exposed to COVID, students should quarantine - the isolation time depends on vaccination status.

Face coverings are required in the health clinic and on campus shuttles.

CSU urges students to take advantage of vaccines and boosters for protection.

Students should be aware of their symptoms and submit an online self-report if need be.

Full guidelines can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player

Latest News

Animal Ark offers safety tips for keeping dogs secure during winter months.
Animal Ark offers safety tips for keeping dogs secure during winter months
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Springer Opera House to cancel Jan. events due to increase in COVID cases