CSU announces updated COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) has updated their COVID-19 guidelines.

If you get positive COVID results, the CSU COVID Response Team recommends isolation for five days regardless of vaccination status. If exposed to COVID, students should quarantine - the isolation time depends on vaccination status.

Face coverings are required in the health clinic and on campus shuttles.

CSU urges students to take advantage of vaccines and boosters for protection.

Students should be aware of their symptoms and submit an online self-report if need be.

Full guidelines can be found here.

