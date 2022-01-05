Demand increasing for COVID-19 testing in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Demand for COVID-19 testing is ramping up around the Chattahoochee Valley.

In Columbus, the health department says since relocating their testing site, they have been doing hundreds of tests a day.

Here in Muscogee County, the Department of Health reported more than 26,000 confirmed cases today.

According to their online dashboard, out of the 14 million PCR and antigen tests that were reported at the end of the year, 38% were positive.

In Alabama, ADPH has reported 17,000 new cases since Sunday. That brought the state’s 7-day average for new cases to a record-high 6,139 new cases per day - the highest it has ever been.

Back in Columbus, spokesperson for the West Georgia Health District, Pam Kirkland, says the health department has seen people lining up hours before they open at 9.

“We’re going to be testing here at the Civic Center through January 14th and at that point we’re going to reevaluate the situation,” said Kirkland. “If we still have large numbers turning out we may continue to do it here or we’ll go back to our Veterans Parkway location.

Many of the people waiting today, say they’ve either been looking for a test for several days now or have had to claim spots in line several hours before the site even opens.

”Couldn’t find a place. This is the only place I could find that had a test in like the last three days,” said a woman waiting to be tested.

Pam Kirkland says the wait to get your results back could also be a little longer than usual with so many people coming to get tested daily.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.