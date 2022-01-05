Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama Health: COVID hospitalizations highest since September

(CNN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID hospitalizations are the highest they have been in months, according to East Alabama Health.

The organization, on Tuesday, reported 38 COVID hospitalizations with three of the patients being ventilated. The last time numbers reached this level was September 30 - but 14 of the patients were ventilated then, according to John Atkinson, spokesman.

“The severity of illness does seem to be a little less with Omicron as indicated by the lower number of ventilators in use right now and only 6 of the 38 patients being in ICU,” Atkinson said.

Older patients seem to be impacted more.

“Of the 38 patients today, 23 are age 60 or older and 10 of them are vaccinated,” he said. “With that in mind, we’re encouraging eligible senior adults, and everyone else who is eligible, to receive a booster shot as soon as possible. And we would especially encourage senior adults who are unvaccinated to receive their initial doses immediately.”

East Alabama Health also reports the pediatric positivity rate is higher than the Delta variant. Last summer, positivity rates among young patients rose to 20.4% as volumes surpassed 1,300 visits a week at Opelika’s Pediatric Clinic. Between December 27 and January 2, 562 children were tested and 205 were positive for COVID-19, a positivity rate of 36.48%, according to officials.

Positivity rates among other age groups are also up. Alabama’s moving 7-day percentage of positivity in tests is 38.5%, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting

Latest News

Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
Demand increasing for COVID-19 testing in the Chattahoochee Valley
Demand increasing for COVID-19 testing in the Chattahoochee Valley
Chambers County School District reinstates mask mandate
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15