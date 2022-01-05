Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the sixth anniversary for one of the most heinous crimes in the Fountain City. The Upatoi triple murders shook the Columbus community to its core.

Gloria Short, her son Caleb, and granddaughter Gianna were all brutally beaten to death. WTVM News Leader 9 filed an open records request to obtain police reports, body camera footage and interrogation videos with the convicted killers.

Six years ago, three family members were found murdered in their ransacked home in Midland. Their cars were missing and later found on the southside of town.

A photograph on a typical hot summer day in Midland, Georgia back in 2013 shows Caleb Short, “Gigi” Lindsey, and Javarceay Tapley all in a pool together.

Caleb Short was 14 years old at the time of the photo and his niece Gianna Lindsey - also known as “Gigi”- was only 7. Family friend, 14-year-old Javarceay Tapley - also called “Weeda” - along with another one of friend of Caleb’s all enjoyed a day in the pool in Caleb’s backyard.

“We knew him through Margaret who was my uncle’s girlfriend, longtime girlfriend at the time,” said Shameika Averett. “He was like a surrogate grandson to my Uncle Robert.”

It was through those family ties that Javarceay developed a close knit relationship with the Shorts, especially Caleb.

WTVM’s Roslyn Giles asked Shameika Averrett how it feels knowing that someone close to the family actually committed this heinous crime.

“It’s a nightmare we all live with everyday because you think you know somebody whose been around you family, your kids,” said Averett.

This is body cam footage of police combing their Bentley Drive home for evidence.

On January 4, 2016, police received a frantic 911 call from Caleb’s father. Around 8 that morning, Robert Short made the gruesome discovery. Three of his family members were brutally murdered with a dumbbell.

His wife, 54-year-old Gloria Short, 17-year-old son Caleb and 10-year-old granddaughter Gigi’s bodies were taped and bound.

Shameika then received a call from her stepfather.

“He hung up because he couldn’t even verbalize to me what was going on,” said Averett.

Shameika then went to her parent’s home and it was there that she learned, her only child, mother and baby brother were dead.

Eight days later, 17-year-old Javarceay Tapley, 19-year-old Raheam Gibson and later 15-year-old Rufus Burks were all arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection to the crimes.

According to police reports, the three suspects rode on a bike from the southside of town all the way to the Short’s home in Midland. When they arrived, Caleb came outside and right away, Javarcaey began choking and attacking Caleb.

Javarceay then tied Caleb up and then threw him though a bedroom window. That is when they all went through the window and started grabbing items in the home.

The mastermind, Javarceay Tapley, refused to confess as he was interrogated by the lead investigator before his arrest.

On January 8th, the lead investigator asked if there was anything Tapley wanted to get off of his heart.

“No sir,” said Tapley. “See I am looking at you eye to eye as a man...um um as a man...See I don’t have nothing to hide.”

By January 12th, police have begun to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Javarceay is brought back in for questioning again. The officer reads him his Miranda Rights. Javarceay then falls asleep as waits for officers to take him into custody.

Javarceay and Raheam pleaded guilty to the three counts of murder. A jury found Rufus Burks guilty on five of the 10 charges filed against him including murder and kidnapping.

Shameika faced Javarcey at sentencing. “Look at it. You’ve taken everything from us for nothing,” she said as she showed Javarceay a picture of him, Caleb and Gigi swimming together in the pool.

“He looked up at the picture and he looked back straight ahead and we haven’t got any response from the suspects, none of them showed any remorse,” said Averett.

Six years later, Shameika says she finds strength to carry on through God and the former prayers from her mother and grandmother.

“And just remembering the scripture is so cliche’ but God will not put more on you than you can bear...because we definitely thought we could not bear it,” said Averett. “We are living witnesses today they we are bearing it. That scripture is true in our live.”

Javarceay Tapley is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. 21-year-old Raheam Gibson was sentenced to 30 years in prison. 18-year-old Rufus Burks was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Loved ones gathered earlier today at Green Acres cemetery to honor their slain family members.

Each year the family comes together at the gravesites of Gloria, Caleb and Gianna to honor their memory. It is a time of prayer and reflection of the good times they shared.

Despite the horrific nature of the crimes, the family says they are healing together - one day at a time.

