Harris Co. School District reports increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District reported an increase of COVID cases among students and staff in its 23rd weekly report.

Between December 28 - January 3, the district’s data shows there were eight positive cases and 23 close contact cases among students.

For staff, 20 active cases were reported with six close contact cases.

The district has over 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms. If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

