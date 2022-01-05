Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris Co. School District reports increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff

(Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District reported an increase of COVID cases among students and staff in its 23rd weekly report.

Between December 28 - January 3, the district’s data shows there were eight positive cases and 23 close contact cases among students.

For staff, 20 active cases were reported with six close contact cases.

The district has over 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms. If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later

Latest News

Columbus among most affordable places to live with good weather, study says
Kimberly Holmes
Woman charged with arson after Talbot County mobile home set on fire
lane closed
East University Dr., Opelika Rd. lane closures to begin Jan. 6 during powerline work
Piedmont encourages virtual visits when having cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms