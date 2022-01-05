Business Break
Nice Today, Quick System Brings Showers Thursday PM

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mainly clear tonight, just a few clouds. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s north of Columbus, upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of us. A quick moving system brings an increase in cloud cover Thursday. The sky becomes mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers are in the forecast mainly late Thursday afternoon through early Thursday evening. Highs in the low to possibly mid 60s. As the little bit of moisture we have in place moves out Thursday night, the sky will clear again and colder air will return for the end of the work week. We start off Friday in the upper 20s and finish out oly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with abundant sunshine. As for the weekend, it starts off cold and gets milder by the second half of the weekend. Saturday will be mainly sunny. The clouds are back Sunday along with wetter conditions. Rain is likely to increase during the day into the evening hours as our next cold front approaches. Despite that, we’ll have highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. As we slowly clear out Monday, temperatures get colder again next week.

