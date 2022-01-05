Piedmont encourages virtual visits when having cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is encouraging everyone to stay safe, and keep others safe, while your physician tries to determine your diagnosis.

Since colds, influenza, and COVID-19 share some symptoms, the hospital is reminding people that virtual visits are available.

Piedmont offers virtual visits with primary care physicians, urgent care locations, and specialty practices. Health officials say most visits are conducted over video, and all you need to get started is a video-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone.

“If you are sick with a cold, the flu, or COVID-19, your best form of treatment includes staying home and taking care of yourself, as well as staying in touch with your doctor,” said Dr. Mark Sexton. “Meeting with a physician in a virtual visit will keep you safe and comfortable, while also protecting others.”

Piedmont says while it has offered telemedicine in many of its physician practices for several years, they have been used more frequently since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual visits can provide additional safety for all patients, including high-risk individuals from potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus. These visits can keep sick patients safe at home unless a screening for flu or COVID-19 is deemed necessary.

If patients start experiencing symptoms, they can see a provider virtually with no appointment needed. To schedule a virtual visit, click here.

