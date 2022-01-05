Rain Returns Thursday; Big Cold Shot on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still tracking the next storm system that will impact our area heading into Thursday - rainfall totals won’t be particularly impressive, and we will see the best chances in the afternoon, evening, and early nighttime hours. Highs will get back to the mid 60s in many spots. Get ready for a brief shot of very cold air, however, as we will see 20s by early Friday and Saturday mornings with a hard freeze expected in many spots. Highs will struggle to make it to 50 on Friday with plenty of sunshine, but we should be near 60 on Saturday. Sunday will feature the next storm system with highs approaching 70 degrees and some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain possible late into the day and night. Some rain could linger into Monday morning, and temperatures will cool down again after the rain gets out of here - highs stay mainly in the 50s next week with lows down in the 30s... pretty average for this time of year!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.