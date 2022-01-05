Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parades because of COVID-19 surge

A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not...
A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not be on tap this year, once again canceled due to COVID-19.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival street parades due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Tuesday during a YouTube livestream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said.

“It would be very difficult to organize a street carnival,” Paes said.

The Sapucaí Carnival – the parade performed by Rio’s samba schools, which people watch from the stands of the Marques de Sapucaí Sambadrome stadium – would still take place in accordance with health protocols, he added.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later

Latest News

Piedmont encourages virtual visits when having cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms
WTVM Editorial 01/05/22: WTVM Coat Drive Needs You
WTVM Editorial 01/05/22: WTVM Coat Drive Needs You
An image is shown of a suspect sought for allegedly placing pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 6,...
FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year later
Wellness Wednesday: Dr. Paula discusses ways to boost health in New Year
Wellness Wednesday: Dr. Paula discusses ways to boost health in New Year
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, left, incoming commanding...
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier