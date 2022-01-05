Springer Opera House to cancel Jan. events due to increase in COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House made the decision to cancel January shows due to the increase of COVID cases in Muscogee County.

The following shows will not be presented this season:

Superhero for All Seasons – scheduled to open January 15

ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story - scheduled to open January 20

For the time being, No Shame Theater is suspended until case rates return to a safe level.

“When we closed both of our holiday shows in December, the daily case rate here was way down at twelve cases per 100,000 population,” explained Paul Pierce, the Springer’s producing artistic director. “Since then, COVID cases in Muscogee County have increased nearly 700-percent. In order to keep our artists and audiences safe, we’ve made the painful decision to pull the plug on these events.”

The Springer box office staff will contact customers who have purchased tickets for the canceled productions via email or phone with more information on their ticketing options. Customers may donate their ticket value, claim a voucher for future performances, or ask for a refund.

At this time, the remaining shows of the 2021-22 season will go on as scheduled.

For the latest show information, visit the Springer’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.