Woman charged with arson after Talbot County mobile home set on fire

Kimberly Holmes
Kimberly Holmes(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHILOH, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars following her alleged connection to a 2019 mobile home fire in Talbot County.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Commissioner John King announced 38-year-old Kimberly Holmes, of Woodland, Georgia, has been charged with first degree arson.

On September 15, 2019, authorities say a fire investigator was dispatched to a residence on Chestnut Grove Road in Shiloh. Upon arrival, there were multiple areas that indicated the fire had been intentionally set and the mobile home received moderate damage as a result.

“At the time of the fire, emergency personnel found the suspect at the scene,” said Commissioner King. “After a lengthy investigation, the suspect was charged and subsequently arrested. I am proud of the hard work of my investigators and local officials to ensure justice was served.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Talbot County Fire Department and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

