WTVM Editorial 01/05/22: WTVM Coat Drive Needs You

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As part of our ongoing commitment to help the less fortunate, WTVM is collecting gently used or new coats to distribute through the Valley Rescue Mission.

Our coat drive last year was a huge success, thanks to you.

Warm coats can make a world of difference for those who must be out in the elements to get to work or school. The average daily high temperature in January is 57 degrees, chilly by anyone’s standards. The average daily low is 37 degrees; and this week, even colder.

While we are lucky to live in a southern climate, 30 degree weather is cold by any measure.

According to the website Medical News Today, being cold doesn’t necessarily mean you will catch a cold or virus. But they cite studies that show being cold over a period of time does weaken our immune system, making it easier for viruses to get the upper hand.

That’s why your help with our coat drive is so important.

You can donate a coat or two at any of our client-partners: Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus, Son’s Ford of Auburn and the Mike Hostillo Law Firm. MasterKleen is graciously cleaning all donated coats so the new wearers can enjoy a fresh start.

WTVM will also have a one day, drive-thru coat drop-off event this Wednesday, January 5th.

We would love to see you stop by the station on Wynnton Road! Let’s start a brand new year by having an immediate positive impact on a local family.

Please donate a coat or two that maybe your kids have outgrown, or that you no longer use.

The Valley Rescue Mission will make sure the coats we collect will go to those most in need.

Thank you for pitching in to help local families stay warm this winter.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.