Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama shatters single-day COVID case record

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive...
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Wednesday, as well as the percent of positive tests.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Wednesday, as well as the percent of positive tests.

ADPH confirmed that Wednesday brought confirmation of more than 11,000 cases.

During Tuesday’s press conference, State Health Officer Scott Harris said ADPH is seeing numbers of new COVID cases not seen since the pandemic started nearly two years ago. On Dec. 28, a then-record 8,151 new cases were reported.

He added ADPH believes most of the variants circulating right now are omicron.

ADPH also said the state’s 41% positivity rate is a new record, basing it on when tests were made commercially available. ADPH officials say they had a higher percent positivity in the first few weeks of the pandemic, but the volume of testing was not high at the time.

Some counties in the River Region are reporting high percent positive rates.

  • Montgomery: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 52.5%
  • Autauga: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 48.7%
  • Elmore: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 42.7%
  • Crenshaw: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 77.8%

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Brandon Howard was arrested in connection to the homicide of Xavier Smith in Shorter.
Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player
Funeral services held for CSU basketball player

Latest News

CSU continues mask mandate after city suspends ordinance
CSU announces updated COVID-19 guidelines
Springer Opera House to cancel Jan. events due to increase in COVID cases
Harris Co. School District reports increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff
Piedmont encourages virtual visits when having cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms