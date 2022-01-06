Byrna Technologies discusses compromise for gun debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following the D.C. Capitol riots and a year of violent gun crimes, equipment - training and planning has changed for law enforcement around the country.

Some law enforcement agencies are training on “un-guns,” - a weapon available to civilians too. The un-guns allow civilians to subdue someone without killing them.

There were nearly 20,000 murders in the United States last year. That staggering number is one reason the country is sharply divded over gun registration and ownership .

Byrna Technologies believes it has a compromise for both sides of the gun debate.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.