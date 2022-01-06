City leaders address illegal dumping in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Littering and illegal dumping has plagued Columbus for long enough.

“I actually found a dead dog rotting in a bag. Getting ate by something. I just kind of lost it right there and just flipped out,” said Terrence Flowers, owner of 4.0 Fitness Center.

Some areas of the city more than others.

“The problem is, is basically all over the city. But it’s it’s bad it’s worse in the black community,” said Ronzell Buckner, owner of Skippers Seafood and Director of Turn Around Columbus.

One place in particular on Buena Vista Road in Columbus is angering people the most.

“We came out here to you know teach kids how to ride bikes you know little training wheels and like that and it got to a point where we couldn’t take them no more,” said Columbus resident, Derrick Flintroy.

All that is set to change now that city leaders have made changes to the code enforcement process.

According to Columbus councilwoman Toiya Tucker the previous process allowed a lot of discretion as to how long residential and commercial properties had to clean up.

However, now properties have a strict ten days to clean up the mess. The abatement process would result in a lien being put against the property.

“The landfill is right up the street. It is no reason for you to stop on Wright Drive and drop off trash or couches or whatever,” said Tucker.

Many of the people News Leader 9 talked with are relieved that the trash and defecating smells will soon be gone.

“Freedom again, it’s clean and now I actually want to bring my kids,”said Flintroy.

Buckner says it will take even more than this.

“They need to put cameras up, we need cameras, something that we as citizens of Columbus is going to have to realize.”

City leaders also agree with Buckner about the need for cameras to be put up. According to Tucker, the city will be putting cameras in areas where illegal dumping is most prevalent.

