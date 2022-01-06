Business Break
Columbus police investigating officer-involved shooting on Fall Dr.

(Source: AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occured Wednesday night.

Last night, around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to investigate the area of the dead end of Fall Drive for suspicious activity that had been observed by residents nearby.

Upon arrival, police encountered an occupied vehicle parked on Fall Drive near a wooded area. Officers attempted to investigate the occupant of the vehicle, but then saw that the vehicle was moving forward towards them.

CPD officers gave verbal commands to the driver of the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to accelerate toward lwa enforcement.

As the vehicle accelerated towards the officers, an officer discharged his department-issued gun at the suspect. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and struck a parked vehicle.

One officer received minor injuries. That officer has been placed on administrative leave.

This incident is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Investigative Services.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

