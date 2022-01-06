Business Break
Georgia Pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses

Georgia Pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses
Georgia Pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get two more rounds of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid.

The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Tuesday. An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs says the cost of the three bonus payments will be about $100 million. The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and public universities made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

