Local physician partners with church to give free COVID-19 tests

(WXIX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local church in the Chattahoochee Valley is doing their part to help get people tested for coronavirus.

Greater Ward Chapel AME Church partnered with Dr. Jeremy White of Emergency Medicine Physicians to give free COVID-19 tests to help the Columbus Health Department.

The church is doing PCR testing - which usually is a one to two day turn around.

“We doing this basically because it’s all part of this going onto two years to fight this pandemic,” said Dr. Jeremy White with Emergency Medicine Physicians. “We don’t do screening test or rapid or PCR test at the hospital we work at.”

They are will have the clinic Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The church is located at 1330 Talbotton Road.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

