Meet the candidates running for Ward 3 in Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The council seat for Ward 3 in the city of Opelika is up for re-election. Voters will head to the polls next week to choose the new representative for that district.

In the city of Opelika, four candidates are vying for a chance to be the new representative of Ward three. The seat was formerly held by Dr. Robert Lofton, who retired one year into his four-year term.

Dr. Lofton passed away Jan. 1 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, a nervous system disease.

“Robert Lofton did a fantastic job for his one year in city council and I liked the work he did,” said Timothy Aja. “I like the work that his predecessor Dozier Smith T did and his predecessor Joey Motely.”

Aja grew up in Maryland, owns an investment advisory firm, is a commanding officer in the Navy Reserve and an ambassador of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve got a daughter in the Opelika City school system. I think we’ve got a great public school system here and I want to ensure that that continues to thrive,” said Aja.

Another candidate hoping to uplift the city’s youth is Opelika-native Winford Ashmore. Ashmore has taught over 25 years at schools in five different states. He is also in the process of getting his PhD.

“When I think about the concerns that we have here in the city and the needs of the city, the youth are our top commodity,” said Ashmore.

Sherri Reese is an Opelika-native competing for Ward three. Reese served 24 years in the Army, where she also attended college and has her master’s degree.

“I would push heavily for my neighbors to complete the survey for the 2040 comprehensive plan for Opelika,” said Reese.

She also volunteers on the Lee- Russell Transportation Board and coaches track and field at Opelika High School.

“I just want to be the voice -- the unbiased voice for my neighbors in ward three,” said Reese.

Echoing that same desire is Terry Hanners, who has lived in Opelika for the past 18 years.

Hanners is a University of West Georgia graduate and a Navy Veteran, who worked for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for four years.

“I want Opelika -the historic parts - to be preserved,” said Hanners.

With nearly three decades of business management skills under his belt, he says he makes the perfect candidate for this position.

“What I have to offer that the others don’t is I have 28 years of self employment,” said Hanners.

The election will be held on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.