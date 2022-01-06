Memorial service celebrates life of late Sen. Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A memorial service was held Thursday in Atlanta to celebrate the life of late former Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Politicians and family members remembered the Republican’s ability to build consensus and win friends.

Mourners including as many as 20 current and former U.S. senators gathered at Isakson’s memorial service on Thursday in Atlanta.

Isakson died Dec. 19 at his home in Atlanta at age 76. He left the Senate at the end of 2019 because of declining health due to Parkinson’s disease.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the gathering a meeting of the “Johnny Isakson fan club.” McConnell said Isakson’s achievements flowed from his honesty, kindness and other virtues.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

The nonprofit was established by Isakson following his retirement due to Parkinson’s, and donations can be made at www.isaksoninitiative.com or mailed to P.O. Box 250116, Atlanta, GA 30325.

Isakson served in elected office for more than four decades, in the state House and Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and most recently in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 15 years.

“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” said Isakson’s wife, Dianne Isakson. “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative.”

