Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mild and breezy today with quick moving late day showers

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front is moving through the mid south today. As it approaches, we will be on the southern extent of the moisture with scattered light showers from late afternoon through early evening while a rain/snow mix will be situated along the GA/TN/AL borders. Breezy today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Colder air blows in tonight as showers come to an end. It will breezy with the sky becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning; wind chill values will be in the 20s Friday morning so get ready to bundle up. Despite the sunshine Friday, we struggle to reach 50 degrees. Colder Saturday morning with mid to upper 20s, lighter winds though. Cool and mainly sunny most of Saturday as we top out in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. The air mass moderates Saturday night and Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Expect a cloudy and mild Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, some lower 70s possible south of Columbus. Rain is likely during the afternoon and evening, ending during the overnight. We may pick up between a half inch and one inch of rainfall. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Scattered showers move in late afternoon and this evening.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Rainy Day in the Valley
December 2021 Rainfall Totals
Derek Kinkade
Rain Returns Thursday; Big Cold Shot on Friday
Nice and dry Wednesday despite some afternoon clouds.
Nice Today, Quick System Brings Showers Thursday PM