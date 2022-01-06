Mild and breezy today with quick moving late day showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front is moving through the mid south today. As it approaches, we will be on the southern extent of the moisture with scattered light showers from late afternoon through early evening while a rain/snow mix will be situated along the GA/TN/AL borders. Breezy today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Colder air blows in tonight as showers come to an end. It will breezy with the sky becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning; wind chill values will be in the 20s Friday morning so get ready to bundle up. Despite the sunshine Friday, we struggle to reach 50 degrees. Colder Saturday morning with mid to upper 20s, lighter winds though. Cool and mainly sunny most of Saturday as we top out in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. The air mass moderates Saturday night and Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Expect a cloudy and mild Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, some lower 70s possible south of Columbus. Rain is likely during the afternoon and evening, ending during the overnight. We may pick up between a half inch and one inch of rainfall. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Monday and Tuesday.

