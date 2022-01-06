Mildred L. Terry Library celebrates 69 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mildred L. Terry Library hosted a reading to commemorate 69 years in the city.

The “Colored Library” as it was known, opened on this day in 1953 on Fourth Avenue, now Veterans Parkway.

It was the first public library for African Americans in Columbus.

The building came into existence after Black citizens protested about their tax dollars being used at the Bradley Library, which was segregated.

