Rain Moves Out Tonight; Bitter Cold Briefly Settles In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A band of showers will move through the area tonight, but quickly exit to the south and east before the midnight hour. Much colder air will build back in behind the rain, dropping lows to the upper 20s and lower 30s for early Friday and Saturday mornings. The wind will be gusting more than 20 mph at times, making it feel like the teens and low 20s early Friday. Highs on Friday will struggle to make it to the 50 degree mark, but we should be closer to 60 by Saturday and then close to 70 by Sunday. We will be dry and mostly sunny on Saturday, but look for rain and some storms to return to the forecast Sunday afternoon, evening, and into the overnight hours. Some of the rain may be heavy at times, but we don’t anticipate any issues with severe weather at this time. Monday may start off with a few showers, but it will be cooler and sunnier by the afternoon. Look for lows again in the 20s and 30s early Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will stay dry until perhaps NEXT Saturday with another rain chance moving in.

