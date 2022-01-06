Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday

A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.
A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.

Miss Viola Jones is a whopping 108 years young! She was born in 1914.

She’s affectionally known as ‘Granny’ by her family and close friends. Jones is celebrating her birthday at her home surrounded by close family members.

She says her secret to living such a long life is trusting in God and always being kind to others.

Happy Birthday Miss Viola!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting

Latest News

Interim fire chief named Troup County Fire Chief
Troup Co. Board of Commissioners announces interim fire chief as new fire chief
Local physician partners with church to give free COVID-19 tests
Zach Calzada
Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada chooses Auburn
a
Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder