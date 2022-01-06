Business Break
Troup Co. Board of Commissioners announces interim fire chief as new fire chief

Interim fire chief named Troup County Fire Chief(Source: Troup Co. Board of Commissioners)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County named a fire chief on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Michael Strickland has served as Interim Fire Chief since October of 2021. Strickland has also been the Emergency Management Agency Director since January of 2021.

He says being appointed fire chief is the pinnacle of a firefighter’s career - and he’s dedicated his life to prepare himself for the job.

“I am truly honored, humbled and excited for this opportunity as Fire Chief for Troup County. I sincerely appreciate the faith and support shown to me by Mr. Mosley and all members of the Troup County Board of Commissioners in appointing me to this important position,” said Chief Strickland. “I plan on working with all members of the Troup County Fire Department to improve communication within the department, look for ways to improve operations and procedures, operate in a cost effective manner and provide superior service to all citizens and visitors to Troup County.”

According to the Troup County Board of Commissioners, Strickland will be responsible for planning, administering, and directing the county’s fire and emergency management operations; planning and implementing long and short term department goals and priorities; developing and implementing department policies and procedures; and directing the organization, administration, and operations of the Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Operations Center.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

