2003 Columbus cold case dismissed due to lack of evidence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus cold case is dismissed after 18 years of uncertainty.

According to police, the body of 45-year-old Albert Woolfolk was found in his home on Macon Road at around 10 a.m. on the morning of July 18, 2003. Woolfolk had been stabbed multiple times. He had children and a wife, who were not at the home during the incident.

The accused killer, Alvin Barfield, said he didn’t know Woolfolk and had never been to his home. In February 2021, police said evidence found in the home had Barfield’s fingerprints on it, linking him to the crime. The case was then moved to Superior Court.

On January 7, 2022, the case was dismissed by the district attorney’s office for lack of evidence.

