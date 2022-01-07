Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bill could allow permitless concealed guns in Alabama

Hawaii concealed carry law could change
Hawaii concealed carry law could change
By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-one states allow constitutional carry, meaning you can carry a concealed gun there without a permit, and Republican legislators want to add Alabama to that list.

The Alabama Sheriffs Association’s biggest concern about HB44 is that more dangerous people will be able to conceal their weapons and no one will know. But bill sponsor Rep. Andrew Sorrell says good and bad people are doing that anyway.

“If you walk in with a concealed gun, nobody knows. All the criminals are still carrying to the football game. I think we need some law-abiding citizens there to protect us,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell says people shouldn’t have to pay for their Second Amendment rights, and permitless carry would accomplish that. However, his bill won’t eliminate permits completely.

“Because you’re still going to have to have your permit if you want to go out of state with your weapon,” said Sorrell. “People are still not going to be able to carry a gun into a high school football game without a permit because that’s federal law.”

Robert Bobby Timmons is the executive director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association, and according to him, sheriffs around the state are against this legislation.

“As far as I know, yes, and I have not had one sheriff, not one, of the 67 sheriffs tell me they was for doing away with the permits,” said Timmons.

Timmons says permit fees aren’t the problem and that public safety is the biggest concern for sheriffs. In response, the National Association for Gun Rights launched a campaign to expose who they call anti-gun sheriffs.

“Sheriffs are elected officials in Alabama, and they’re actually up for election this go-around,” said Brenden Boudreau with the gun rights association. “And so the goal is to basically get them to realize that opposing constitutional carry is bad politics for them.”

Timmons said it’s not about being pro-gun.

“I’m a Golden Eagle NRA member, highest you can go,” he said. “I’m a lifetime, got a big certificate from the NRA. That don’t mean I have to agree with them.”

Along with this bill being backed by the NRA, it is also one of the priorities of the House Republican caucus, so Sorell is confident in its ability to pass, but the sheriffs won’t let it go without a fight.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC
EAMC: Avoid visiting ER for routine COVID tests
SafeHouse Ministries offering temporary housing until Friday
SafeHouse Ministries offering temporary housing until Friday
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Six years later: Family copes with aftermath of Upatoi triple murders
Pacelli alumna makes 2022 All Girl National Team after career-ending injury
Pacelli alumna makes 2022 All Girl National Team despite career-ending injury