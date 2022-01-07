Business Break
Closures expected on Auburn Dr., Cary Dr. during sanitary sewer repairs

(Phil Anderson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Closures are expected next week as the Water Resource Management Department repairs sanitary sewer laterals.

The closures are expected on Auburn Drive and Cary Drive.

Auburn Drive between Gardner and Bowden drives will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Jan. 10, beginning at 8 a.m. Cary Drive between Thornapple Lane and Petrie Road will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Jan. 12, beginning at 8 a.m.

Both repairs are expected to be completed on their scheduled dates.

Drivers are advised to use caution in these areas and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

