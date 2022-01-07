Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dry through the first half of the weekend, Rain and some storms Sunday

Tyler’s Forecast
Sunny and chilly Saturday before milder air starts to move in Sunday despite the clouds and...
Sunny and chilly Saturday before milder air starts to move in Sunday despite the clouds and eventually the rain.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winter feel continues through the first half of the weekend. It will be a clear and cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees along with some frost. Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the middle and upper 50s around mid afternoon. A milder surge of air moves in Sunday. Most of us will start off in the low to mid 40s Sunday before reaching the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A few spots could hit 70 despite the increase in cloud cover. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. However, the best potential for rain appears to be Sunday evening and Sunday night with some thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t anticipated. A cold front will deliver a colder change again Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the mid 50s as the cloud cover thins out. We’ll be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 50s during the afternoon. After Sunday’s rain, it should stay dry next week through through at least Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Columbus police investigating officer-involved shooting on Fall Dr.
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
a
Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Waxing crescent moon over Opelika, AL
Sun and Some Rain for the Weekend
Derek Kinkade
Rain Moves Out Tonight; Bitter Cold Briefly Settles In
A quick moving system brings some late afternoon and early evening scattered showers ahead of...
Mild and breezy today with quick moving late day showers
Scattered showers move in late afternoon and this evening.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go