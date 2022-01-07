Dry through the first half of the weekend, Rain and some storms Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winter feel continues through the first half of the weekend. It will be a clear and cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees along with some frost. Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the middle and upper 50s around mid afternoon. A milder surge of air moves in Sunday. Most of us will start off in the low to mid 40s Sunday before reaching the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A few spots could hit 70 despite the increase in cloud cover. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. However, the best potential for rain appears to be Sunday evening and Sunday night with some thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t anticipated. A cold front will deliver a colder change again Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the mid 50s as the cloud cover thins out. We’ll be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 50s during the afternoon. After Sunday’s rain, it should stay dry next week through through at least Thursday.

