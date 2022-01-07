EAMC: Avoid visiting ER for routine COVID tests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center is urging people to avoid visiting emergecncy departments for COVID-19 testing.

The hospital’s three emergency departments are seeing record volumes due to non-emergent medical care.

EAMC reminds the public to not visit emergency departments for routing COVID tests for symptoms, return to work, travel, or other non-emergency reasons.

“There’s certainly a need for people who have COVID symptoms that are severe and may require hospitalization to come to the ED,” stated John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman. “But we ask that people whose symptoms are mild to please seek testing at alternate locations so that patients in need of emergent care are seen without delay. When the Emergency Departments get clogged with non-emergent needs, it creates longer than necessary wait times for everyone.”

This comes a day after the hospital’s three emergency departments tested 196 people and 51% came back positive. That exceeds the state’s current positivity rate of 42.3%, which is an all-time high.

