Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

EAMC: Avoid visiting ER for routine COVID tests

COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC
COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center is urging people to avoid visiting emergecncy departments for COVID-19 testing.

The hospital’s three emergency departments are seeing record volumes due to non-emergent medical care.

EAMC reminds the public to not visit emergency departments for routing COVID tests for symptoms, return to work, travel, or other non-emergency reasons.

“There’s certainly a need for people who have COVID symptoms that are severe and may require hospitalization to come to the ED,” stated John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman. “But we ask that people whose symptoms are mild to please seek testing at alternate locations so that patients in need of emergent care are seen without delay. When the Emergency Departments get clogged with non-emergent needs, it creates longer than necessary wait times for everyone.”

This comes a day after the hospital’s three emergency departments tested 196 people and 51% came back positive. That exceeds the state’s current positivity rate of 42.3%, which is an all-time high.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting

Latest News

SafeHouse Ministries offering temporary housing until Friday
SafeHouse Ministries offering temporary housing until Friday
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Six years later: Family copes with aftermath of Upatoi triple murders
Pacelli alumna makes 2022 All Girl National Team after career-ending injury
Pacelli alumna makes 2022 All Girl National Team despite career-ending injury
Hawaii concealed carry law could change
Bill could allow permitless concealed guns in Alabama