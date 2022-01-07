Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian...
Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms.

The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional. That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19. Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Columbus police investigating officer-involved shooting on Fall Dr.
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders
a
Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.
Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC
EAMC: Avoid visiting ER for routine COVID tests
Local physician partners with church to give free COVID-19 tests
Lee County EMA offers free COVID testing this week
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge