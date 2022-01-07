Business Break
LaGrange Animal Services offering special price for cat adoptions
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Animal Services is offering a special price for the adoption of cats.

The shelter currently has more than 20 cats that have been fixed, are up-to-date on their vaccines and are microchipped.

The adoption fee for these cats is $16.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. You can also reach them at 706-298-3606.

