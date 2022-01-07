Business Break
Local organizations to raise awarness for human trafficking prevention by installing red sand sidewalks

Local organizations to raise awarness for human trafficking prevention by installing red sand...
Local organizations to raise awarness for human trafficking prevention by installing red sand sidewalks(Source: Micah's Promise)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local organizations will install red sand sidewalks as a part of the Red Sand Project for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Columbus Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will install the red sand sidewalk at Woodruff Riverfront Park on January 8 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Micah’s Project will also take hand in installing a red sand sidewalk on January 11 at 9 a.m. at the City Services Center - located at 3111 Citizens Way. They will also install a red sand sidewalk at the Muscogee County School District Building near the Public Library.

The Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

“In the wake of the recent, horrific murder of 5 year old Kamarie Holland, we hope this visual reminder will move the community to educate itself on recognizing the signs of modern day slavery and human trafficking and take action to both prevent it and provide aid to those who have been victims of it,” says Randalette Williams, Chapter Community Service Chair.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The sand used for the sidewalk does not contain any type of nut, gluten or wheat and is safe for the environment.

To learn more about The Red Sand Project and sidewalk installations, click HERE.

