MCSO: Fugitive gang member, sex offender arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two alleged criminals just a day apart.

On Jan. 6, the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the US Marshals Service Southeast Regional Task Force, arrested Clayton Perry in Muscogee County.

Perry had outstanding warrants for several charges including violation of probation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 6 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, theft by taking motor vehicle, and burglary 1st degree. Perry was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

On Jan. 7, the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, the MCSO Sex Offender Task Force and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision arrested Patrick Graham in Muscogee County.

Graham was arrested for violation of probation, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of heroin, and possession of methamphetamine. Graham was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

“The residents of Muscogee County, Georgia, can be assured that in 2022, we will continue to assertively go after those who are responsible for the demise of the quality of life within Muscogee County and bring them before the courts to be held accountable for their misdeeds,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

