Muscogee Co. Jail experiencing increase in COVID cases
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is seeing an increase in COVID cases.
Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says the number of COVID cases within the jail went from 0 last month to 24 so far in January.
Countryman says 15 employees and 9 inmates have tested positive.
He adds preventative measures are in place in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading more. Inmates were moved to a separate areas of the jail and are being treated and monitored.
Countryman also says all inmates and employees are experiencing minor symptoms.
