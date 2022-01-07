Business Break
Muscogee Co. Jail experiencing increase in COVID cases

Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee County Jail(WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is seeing an increase in COVID cases.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says the number of COVID cases within the jail went from 0 last month to 24 so far in January.

Countryman says 15 employees and 9 inmates have tested positive.

He adds preventative measures are in place in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading more. Inmates were moved to a separate areas of the jail and are being treated and monitored.

Countryman also says all inmates and employees are experiencing minor symptoms.

