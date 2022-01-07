One injured in officer-involved shooting, standoff on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a standoff that led to an officer-involved shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

On January 7, at approximately 1 a.m., Columbus police responded to a call in the area of Habitat Court and Annette Ave. in reference to shots fired.

According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, when officers arrived, they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle - which turned into a chase. The suspect exited the vehicle and fired a round at the officer.

The officer then returned fire and hurt the suspect. The officer will be placed on administrative leave. No officers were injured in the shooting.

