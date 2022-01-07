Pacelli alumna makes 2022 All Girl National Team despite career-ending injury

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jasmine Braddock is a local cheerleader who has overcome many trials and tribulations to get where she is today. After a stress fracture in her back ended her childhood gymnastics career, Jasmine decided to give cheerleading a try.

Jasmine cheered competitively with St. Anne Pacelli and United All Stars in Columbus while in high school and attended the Carrollton Classic Competition at the University of West Georgia.

After seeing the University’s cheer team at the Carrollton Classic and attending one of their clinics, she knew she found the university she wanted to attend.

Fast forward to today, Jasmine is now competing with UWG for her second year, and she already has one collegiate national championship under her belt.

Jasmine and her team won nationals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the sports world tremendously. The team prepared for 9 months, practicing and perfecting their 2.5 minute routine that would determine their national champion status.

“It was like we would take two steps forwards and like 5 steps back as far as progress went, but it just made it that much better when we did end up winning,” said Braddock.

And as if that isn’t enough success for one little lady, she has accomplished something even more amazing - a spot on the 2022 USA All Girl National Team.

Since there is no olympic cheerleading team, this team is a way for cheerleaders to represent their country on a national level, which means something different to her than most athletes.

“My parents were both in the military, army, and my dad served for 21 years and my mom served for 9. So for them, jst the flag means something completely different than it would for the average person. So, I’m really doing it for them. I find strength in that, and I’ll never forget why I am wearing the flag,” said Braddock.

We are all so proud of Jasmine and all she has and will continue to accomplish within her cheerleading career. We will continue to follow her this year as she competes with the USA All Girl National Team.

