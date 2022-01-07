Paws Humane Society in Columbus in need of pet food

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Certain types of pet foods are difficult for consumers to find right now. Supply chain issues are impacting the shortages across the country.

Employees at Paws Humane Society in Columbus say the shelter is in need of cat food.

Director of Outreach, Erin Lucas, says it’s not unusual to run low on any type of pet food. However she says this shortage is different because they have received hardly any donations of cat food.

Lucas says Paws typically partners with local food shelters like the Valley Rescue Mission for pet food, but cat food has not been available.

“The shortage of pet food we are experiencing right now is different...um it’s been about six months since we’ve had food donated for the TNR program,” said Lucas. “We have had a little bit but not anything that we’re able to actually help and provide to the community.”

Lucas says they are asking for dry cat food of any brand and Purina wet food.

You can drop off those donations at the Humane Society located on Milgen Road in Columbus.

